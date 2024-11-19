‘I’ve got wounds': Kim Foxx recounts time as Cook County State's Attorney

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is already packed up and preparing to leave her office in less than two weeks, following an eight-year tenure marked by high-profile cases, significant criminal justice reforms, and public scrutiny.

During an interview with FOX 32's Tia Ewing, Foxx spoke candidly about the highs and lows of her time in office and shared a frightening incident that nearly brought her to tears.

Foxx recounted a terrifying moment in June while walking near her home. A man allegedly drove his truck toward her. In response, Foxx gave him a hand gesture. The situation then escalated, as the man reportedly reversed his truck, threw a cup of soda at Foxx, and struck her in the face.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Foxx was limited in what she could share, but the emotional impact of the incident was evident.

"I can't describe what that felt like. I'm still processing that," Foxx said while holding back tears.

Reflecting on her two terms as the county’s top prosecutor, Foxx called the experience a privilege and an honor. She emphasized the reforms her office spearheaded, many of which she believes will have lasting effects. Among the most notable achievements were the historic abolition of cash bail, protections ensuring youth cannot be lied to by police during interrogations—a first in the nation—and the expungement of marijuana-related convictions following the state’s legalization of cannabis.

Yet, the job also took a toll. Foxx who took the job married is now divorced. She admitted that the intense demands of her position strained her home life.

"I've had to endure a lot of rhetoric, a lot of projection, a lot of stuff," Foxx said. "Anytime you're breaking glass ceilings, breaking those ceilings come with wounds. I've got wounds."

"I need to heal," she added.

The Chicago native has chosen to step away, hoping to focus on personal healing. Though she remained tight-lipped about her next career move, Foxx revealed she has received job offers and plans to take some time off before deciding.

Her tenure was not without controversy. From the backlash surrounding her handling of the Jussie Smollett case to ongoing debates about her office’s policies, Foxx often found herself in the crosshairs of public opinion.

Nevertheless, she remains resolute about the meaningful changes she helped implement.