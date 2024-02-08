Kingsley Ben-Adir talks starring in new biopic 'Bob Marley: One Love'

A new biopic about legendary singer Bob Marley opens in theaters next week – and the actor bringing him to the big screen spoke with FOX 32 about how he was surprised that his own vocals ended up being featured in the movie.

Kingsley Ben-Adir sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the new movie "Bob Marley: One Love" and how he was surprised to find out that his own singing vocals would be used for the Bob Marley performance sequences in the film.

"It was always said that most of this film was going to be Bob’s voice," Ben-Adir said. "And the family, Stephen and Ziggy, were going to come in and do more of the acoustic stuff. So I purely learned to sing for myself."

The actor added "For some reason, it was a surprise to me, they left [my voice] in. It was a surprise to me. I guess the singing lessons and the work on the music paid off."

"Bob Marley: One Love" opens in theaters on Feb. 14.