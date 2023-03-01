KISS announces final Chicago concert as part of 'End of the Road' farewell tour

It's almost time to "kiss" these rockers goodbye.

KISS is slated to kick off the final shows of its "End of the Road" tour later this year – and on Wednesday, a Live Nation news release revealed the last North American concert dates.

The group – which currently consists of members Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer – will make a stop in the Chicago area on Nov. 27 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Fans will be able to check out 19 different dates that run from Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas, to Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 when the band plays its final two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started," the band said in a statement.

Live Nation said Kiss Army fan club members can take part in 10 a.m. local time presales on Monday, Mar. 6. Additional presales will be available through the week before general ticket sales take place on Friday, Mar. 10 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com, according to the events company.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," KISS said in a statement.

The band added, "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."

2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY

Date City Venue

October 29, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center

November 1, 2023 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

November 3, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

November 6, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

November 8, 2023 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

November 10, 2023 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

November 12, 2023 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, 2023 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

November 15, 2023 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

November 18, 2023 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

November 19, 2023 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre

November 21, 2023 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 24, 2023 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25, 2023 Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, 2023 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

November 29, 2023 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

December 1, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

December 2, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

