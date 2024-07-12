Three kittens rescued after being thrown into porta-potty in North Chicago

Three kittens were rescued by firefighters in North Chicago after being thrown into a public porta-potty.

The North Chicago Fire Department was notified of the incident on July 9 that an "unknown individual" had thrown the kittens into the porta-potty before leaving the scene.

Two of the three kittens that were thrown into a public porta-potty | City of North Chicago

After their rescue, the kittens were brought to the North Chicago Fire station, where they were bathed and fed.

They have since all been adopted.

"We urge the public to take responsibility where all lives are concerned," said North Chicago Fire Chief, John Umek. "In cases where pets are no longer wanted, please see that they are surrendered to a shelter or organization that can see to their proper care and adoption."

The North Chicago Police Department continues to investigate.