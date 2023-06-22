Traveling Korean War Memorial comes to Des Plaines this weekend

The Korean War Memorial, a traveling tribute, will make its way to Des Plaines this weekend, offering a poignant experience for visitors.

The memorial will be displayed at Lake Park, located at 2200 Lee Street.

Opening Friday at 3 p.m., the memorial will be available for viewing until Sunday.

This special event is hosted by the Des Plaines American Legion Post 36, providing an opportunity for the community to honor and remember the sacrifices made during the Korean War.