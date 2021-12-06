"Krampus" horror movie is the most popular Christmas movie in Illinois, new research finds

article

If a new poll is any indication, Illinois residents take a grim view of Christmas.

Comparitech combed through data on the most popular contemporary Christmas movies, and then compared that to state data. They found that "Krampus" is the most popular Christmas movie in Illinois. It's a horror/comedy about the legendary horned figure who scares children who have misbehaved.

Comparitech said that "Black Christmas" is the most popular Christmas movie in Indiana. They noted that this 2019 slasher movie is one of the worst rated Christmas movies, scoring just 3.4 on IMDB.

"A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love" was the most popular Christmas movie in Wisconsin.

