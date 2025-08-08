WATCH: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem talks ICE arrests in Chicago area

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Lombard, Illinois, on Friday to discuss the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.

Congressman Jesús "Chuy" García statement

"Secretary Kristi Noem is lying and she knows it. The vast majority of people ICE has detained have no criminal record. ICE has been detaining and deporting hundreds of thousands of working people, mothers with children, student activists, tourists with visas and even U.S. citizens, all to meet the absurd quotas Trump has established, and fulfill the racist immigration policy Stephen Miller is directing.

"This week, Senator Durbin and I led all Democrats in the Illinois Congressional Delegation in a letter demanding an end to unlawful attacks on local policies that build trust between police and keep communities safe.

"Our communities deserve safety, dignity, and respect. Trust between police and neighbors makes us safer, and ICE has no right to take that away. The Trump Administration’s attacks have no basis, and the courts have already thrown out their lawsuit. We’ve told them loud and clear: respect our laws, stop targeting hard-working immigrants, and stop going after our communities."

Alderman Gilbert Villegas statement

"As Secretary Kristi Noem and Donald Trump continue their discriminatory and unjust reign of terror against our immigrant communities, once again targeting the City of Chicago. Let it not be lost that the reason for this is petty, racist politics - led by the dark money donations of CoreCivic Corp and GEO Group Inc., who gave Donald Trump millions during his campaign and are now getting billions in no-bid contracts for their disgusting detention centers.

"It was never about public safety, and as this administration continues their uptick in antics to distract from the serious issues they are facing, like raising prices on everyday Americans for petty tariffs, covering up Trump in the Epstein files, and dismantling support for our Veterans, they will continue to target the most vulnerable in our country to keep the attention elsewhere. Shame on them."

The backstory:

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents "are now facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens."

Noem said in a post on X that these "acts of violence are fueled by sanctuary politicians' rhetoric vilifying our law enforcement."

"We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Everyday our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators," she added.

It is unclear what the time period is for the 1000% increase in assaults. The Department of Homeland Security did not clarify the matter when asked about it by Fox News Digital.

In July, Fox News Digital reported that ICE officials faced an 830% increase in assaults between Jan. 21, 2025 and July 14, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

That timeframe began the day after President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office.

Noem made the announcement Thursday as the Trump administration is removing the age cap for ICE law enforcement positions, opening up roles to many who may have aged out of the force.

Noem said Wednesday they are looking to make 10,000 hires, and she said ICE has already received 80,000 applications.

"We are ENDING the age cap for ICE law enforcement. Qualified candidates can now apply with no age limit," Noem wrote on X.

ICE is seeking to entice more applicants with a signing bonus of up to $50,000, options to repay or forgive student loans and other benefits.

