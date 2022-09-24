Kyiv City Ballet of Ukraine makes Chicago debut

The Kyiv City Ballet of Ukraine will make its first-ever Chicago appearance Saturday night to launch the Auditorium Theatre's fall season.

The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. The evening's show will feature two performances by the Chicago Cossacks Ukrainian music and dance ensemble.

On the main stage, Kyiv City Ballet will perform a trio of works: Thoughts, a contemporary work examining the meaning of human thought; Tribute to Peace, created especially for the U.S. 2022 tour to a score by Edward Elgar; and Classical Suite, showcasing the wedding pas de deux from three classical ballets, all set to scores by Ludwig Minkus.

The day before Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February, the Kyiv City Ballet unknowingly took one of the last flights out of Kyiv.

The company flew to Paris to begin a long-planned tour and have not returned home.

The country of France sheltered them, and the company performed throughout Europe before launching its current limited United States tour.