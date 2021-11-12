Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Wisconsin National Guard to support Kenosha police

article

Roughly 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops are reporting for state active duty to support Kenosha law enforcement in ensuring public safety in relation to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and verdict. Gov. Tony Evers authorized the move.

The governor issued the following statement in a news release:

"We continue to be in close contact with our partners at the local level to ensure the state provides support and resources to help keep the Kenosha community and greater area safe. The Kenosha community has been strong, resilient, and has come together through incredibly difficult times these past two years, and that healing is still ongoing. I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully."

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will stage outside Kenosha in a standby status to respond if requested by local law enforcement agencies. They will support local law enforcement and first responders in Kenosha.

The National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report.

