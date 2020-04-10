L.A. Archbishop leads national moment of prayer asking for end of coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez led a National Prayer of the Litany of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on Good Friday to ask for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Future generations will look back on this as the long Lent of 2020, a time when disease and death suddenly darkened the whole earth,'' Gomez said in a statement. "As we enter into Holy Week, these most sacred days of the year, Catholics here in Los Angeles and across the United States and the world are living under quarantine, our societies shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.''

Gomez, on behalf of American bishops, pontificated from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels beginning at 9 a.m. Friday via livestream at https://lacatholics.org/sacred-heart/ and https://www.facebook.com/usccb.

"This Holy Week will be different,'' Gomez said. "Our churches may be closed, but Christ is not quarantined and his Gospel is not in chains. Our Lord's heart remains open to every man and woman. Even though we cannot worship together, each of us can seek him in the tabernacles of our own hearts.''

According to Christian teachings, Good Friday is a day when faithful around the world solemnly commemorate the day when Jesus was crucified. Catholics traditionally mark the day with fasting, penance and reflection on Jesus' sacrifice for humanity.

