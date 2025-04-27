2 victims in deadly La Grange multi-car crash identified by medical examiner

The two people who were killed in a multi-car crash in west suburban La Grange on Friday afternoon have been identified.

Brett Lane, 51, and Melissa Ann Lane, 49, both of Hinsdale, died in the crash, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Sunday afternoon.

The backstory:

The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. Friday near 47th Street and Willow Springs Road, according to La Grange police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found seven cars involved in the crash. First responders from several agencies helped drivers and passengers at the scene.

In addition to the two deceased victims, several others were hospitalized, according to police.

RELATED: 2 dead, several hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in La Grange, police say

What we don't know:

The conditions of the hospitalized individuals were not immediately known.

What you can do:

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call La Grange police at 708-579-2333.