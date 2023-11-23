La Grange restaurant to close after 13 years

A popular La Grange restaurant will be closing its doors for good at the end of this month.

The Hot Dog & Burger Company, located at 76 S. La Grange Rd., has been operating for 13 years.

According to the restaurant, the LaGrange Theatre will be utilizing the restaurant's space to expand.

"While our passion for hot dogs has always been a driving force, our business was founded on the vision of crafting experiences that bring people together. That vision continues to live on as we now welcome the LaGrange Theatre to utilize our space and bring even more excitement to the community!" the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

The restaurant will officially close on Nov. 30.