Labor Day traffic woes: Travelers face increased congestion on expressways

At the oasis in South Holland, there was no shortage of pit stops as people were working their way back home. Many travelers exited at the oasis to stretch their legs, grab a bite to eat and fuel up.

Part of what's driving the increase in travel this year, is the cost. According to AAA, its travel expenses for the holiday weekend are down two percent and that includes gas prices.

Statewide savings are up to 37 cents a gallon at the pump compared to last year, and in Chicago — 52 cents.

One of the popular local destinations this weekend was Michigan.

One family was on the home stretch of their travel journey back to the south suburbs.

"Congested pretty much the whole way, we hit traffic probably about, what, 20 minutes onto the expressway, we do this every year, and it’s actually worse this year than it’s ever been," said traveler Jon Koziol. "This is my wife, and it's actually her sister's boat, and we all go up there as a family. It's kind of like the last ‘hoorah’ for summer, for boating and all that, so we try and make it count."

If you have one more day to enjoy your time away and aren't returning until Tuesday, experts with AAA say expressways will be most congested between 8 a.m. and noon.

If you can, they suggest waiting until after 1 p.m. to hit the road.