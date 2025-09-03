Expand / Collapse search

Labubu lovers, this Chicago claw machine arcade is for you

Published  September 3, 2025 11:32am CDT
Chinatown
Hook your very own Labubu at Claw It in Chinatown

Chinatown's family-friendly claw machine arcade Claw It has no shortage of Labubus to claim as your own.

CHICAGO - Just four months in and the lines for Labubus are strong at Claw It Chicago in Chinatown.

The claw machine arcade opened in May and offers patrons a cheap way to get their hands on Labubus, Pokemon cards and other trinkets and plush toys. Some claw machines also offer players a chance to snag a blind box with an unknown toy inside.

The arcade offers fun for all ages and is open until 8 p.m. every night and is located at 2252 S. Canal St. Unit 205.

