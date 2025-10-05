Lake County deputy among 3 hurt in crash, sheriff says

The Brief A Lake County sheriff's deputy was hurt in a crash in the north suburbs on Saturday afternoon. A car trying to perform a U-turn in Ingleside collided with a squad car. Two other people were injured in the crash.



A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was among three people who were hurt during a north suburban crash on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:25 p.m. in Ingleside, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

A sheriff’s deputy in a Ford Police Interceptor was traveling westbound on Route 134 approaching Main Street, police said.

As the deputy proceeded westbound, a BMW X4 driven by a 45-year-old Roselle man, was on Main Street. The T-style intersection includes a stop sign on Main Street but not on Route 134, police said.

Witnesses said the driver of the BMW allegedly pulled onto Route 134 in front of the marked squad car and tried to make a U-turn back onto northbound Main Street.

The BMC hit the front of the squad car, causing the car to strike a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 23-year-old man, which was stopped at a stop sign on Main Street.

The deputy had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

The driver of the BMW and his front seat passenger, a 36-year-old man, had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Police said they found open containers of alcohol in the BMW and "impairment appears to be a factor."

What we don't know:

Police did not announce any charges or identify the driver of the BMW.

The Round Lake Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the crash.