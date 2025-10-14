2 Chicago area suspects charged in gun-running operation, police say

The Brief Two suspects were arrested and charged in an illegal gun-running scheme in Lake County. One of the suspects was charged with several crimes and accused of selling illegal guns.



Two men were charged in connection with an illegal gun-trafficking operation in the northern suburbs.

One of the suspects had multiple outstanding warrants and was reportedly planning a potential bank robbery, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Najzierian K. Meyers, of North Chicago, was charged with gun running, four counts of unlawful sale of a firearm, aggravated fleeing and eluding, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer, and had eight outstanding warrants.

Blake Everett was charged with unlawful purchase of a firearm.

Najzierian K. Myers and Blake Everett (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Last August, sheriff’s detectives began investigating Meyers, 25, because of his suspected involvement in gun running, police said.

Meyers allegedly sold four guns to undercover detectives. During the probe, investigators learned he also had multiple outstanding arrest warrants and was reportedly planning a potential bank robbery.

Investigators also learned that Meyers allegedly enlisted Everett, 26, of Gurnee, to illegally purchase a gun on his behalf.

On Monday, Everett allegedly met Meyers to give him the gun. Everett was taken into custody without incident.

At the same time, a sheriff’s SWAT team was on scene to take Myers into custody while he was in a car in a parking lot in the 6100 block of Grand Avenue in Gurnee. When officers approached, Myers tried to flee by ramming a marked sheriff’s squad car with a deputy inside, police said. He was unsuccessful and also hit a nearby parked car before fleeing on foot.

Officers chased Myers and tackled him. He initially resisted arrest but was ultimately taken into custody, police said. After the arrest, Meyers had a medical episode and lost consciousness. Deputies provided first aid until paramedics arrived and took him to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized, and he remains in custody.

Investigators also recovered a stolen handgun under a car along the path Meyers took trying to run from deputies, about 12 ecstasy pills packaged for sale, and a digital scale inside his car.

"Straw purchasing puts firearms in the hands of criminals and contributes to violence in our communities," said Christopher Amon, special agent in charge of the ATF’s Chicago Field Division, in a statement.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) conducted the investigation alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with assistance from the Gurnee Police Department.

What's next:

Everette will remain in jail pending a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Meyers will appear after he is released from the hospital.