Lake County K-9 Dax to be honored at national memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Brief K-9 Dax, the beloved late Lake County Sheriff's police dog will be honored for his heroics over his nine-year career. Dax helped track down hundreds of felons, find people in danger, and seize money, firearms, and drugs. He died in March of 2024 shortly after his retirement.



A beloved Lake County K-9 officer will receive a hero’s honor.

The late K-9 Dax gained local fame for his many heroics and service for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office over nine years until his death in March of 2024.

What we know:

Dax helped track down hundreds of felons, find people in danger, and seize money, firearms, and drugs.

In honor of National Police Week, he will receive two special recognitions.

Dax will be among the first K-9s to be recognized by the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee, along with police dogs from Rockford and downstate Alton.

Then, he and 20 other police dogs from around the country will be honored in Washington, D.C., with his name being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said K-9 Dax’s name will be forever enshrined alongside other police dogs who make the ultimate sacrifice.