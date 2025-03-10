Expand / Collapse search

Illinois man dies after car crashes into tree; coroner identifies victim

By Jenna Carroll
Published  March 10, 2025 3:10pm CDT
Lake County
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old Gurnee man, Kyle Debevec, died after his vehicle struck a tree early Saturday morning.
    • Deputies found Debevec trapped in a heavily damaged Mercedes-Benz sedan near Stearns School Road and Mill Creek Drive.
    • The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is continuing to investigate the crash.

GURNEE, Ill. - An Illinois man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree in unincorporated Gurnee over the weekend. 

What we know:

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash early Saturday morning near Stearns School Road and Mill Creek Drive, where a man was trapped inside a vehicle.

When they arrived around 2:05 a.m., deputies found a heavily damaged Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Investigators said the driver, 26-year-old Kyle Debevec of Gurnee, was heading east on Stearns School Road when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the south side of the road and hit a tree.

Debevec was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said preliminary findings indicate his death was consistent with blunt force injuries from the crash.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is still looking into the crash.

The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Lake County Coroner's Office. 

Lake CountyNews