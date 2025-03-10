Illinois man dies after car crashes into tree; coroner identifies victim
GURNEE, Ill. - An Illinois man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree in unincorporated Gurnee over the weekend.
What we know:
Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash early Saturday morning near Stearns School Road and Mill Creek Drive, where a man was trapped inside a vehicle.
When they arrived around 2:05 a.m., deputies found a heavily damaged Mercedes-Benz sedan.
Investigators said the driver, 26-year-old Kyle Debevec of Gurnee, was heading east on Stearns School Road when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the south side of the road and hit a tree.
Debevec was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office said preliminary findings indicate his death was consistent with blunt force injuries from the crash.
What's next:
The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is still looking into the crash.
The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Lake County Coroner's Office.