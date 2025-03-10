Illinois man dies after car crashes into tree; coroner identifies victim

The Brief A 26-year-old Gurnee man, Kyle Debevec, died after his vehicle struck a tree early Saturday morning. Deputies found Debevec trapped in a heavily damaged Mercedes-Benz sedan near Stearns School Road and Mill Creek Drive. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is continuing to investigate the crash.



An Illinois man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree in unincorporated Gurnee over the weekend.

What we know:

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash early Saturday morning near Stearns School Road and Mill Creek Drive, where a man was trapped inside a vehicle.

When they arrived around 2:05 a.m., deputies found a heavily damaged Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Investigators said the driver, 26-year-old Kyle Debevec of Gurnee, was heading east on Stearns School Road when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the south side of the road and hit a tree.

Debevec was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said preliminary findings indicate his death was consistent with blunt force injuries from the crash.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is still looking into the crash.