Toddler dies after being found unresponsive at suburban daycare

A toddler died Monday after he was found unresponsive at a daycare in McHenry County days earlier.

The Island Lake Police responded to Lots of Tots Childcare in the 200 block of Burnett Road on April 25 at 8:45 p.m for reports of an unresponsive 23-month-old boy.

The toddler was not breathing and police performed life-saving measures.

He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in McHenry and was later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

The toddler was pronounced dead on Saturday at 8:49 pa.m.

The Cook County medical examiner identified the toddler as 1-year-old Callum Wells Dudakiw-Warrick. The case of death was not yet identified.

The incident is under investigation.