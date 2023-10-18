Lake County deputy fatally shoots man who charged at him with a meat cleaver: sheriff

A man was shot by a Lake County Sheriff's deputy who allegedly lunged at him with a meat cleaver Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:05 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 34200 block of Barberry Court in unincorporated Round Lake for a report of a man bleeding who needed help, the sheriff's office said.

The 911 caller believed her friend’s relative had taken his life.

When deputies arrived, they located a man unconscious and unresponsive in the living room of the home with a significant amount of blood around him.

A deputy checked his pulse and once he found that he had a pulse, he started to remove pieces of the man's clothing to determine where his wounds were to provide aid, the sheriff's office said.

As the deputy was attempting life-saving efforts, the man woke up, grabbed a meat cleaver that was next to him and allegedly lunged at the deputy.

The deputy and another person in the home retreated, but the man charged after both the deputy and the other person with the meat cleaver in his hand.

At that time, the deputy shot the man.

Both the deputy and another deputy who arrived at the scene began life-saving measures.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff’s deputy involved was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

The investigation remains ongoing.