Lake County deputy injured by suspected drunk driver while assisting with crash

A Waukegan man is facing DUI charges after crashing into a squad car while the deputy was assisting with a suspected alcohol-related crash Wednesday night in Lake County.

Around 10:35 p.m., a 2022 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Route 41 at a high rate of speed when it crossed Route 60 and veered into a traffic control device at the intersection, ejecting both of the vehicle's occupants, according to Lake Forest police.

Both people were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries, authorities said.

Around 1:12 a.m. on Thursday, a 2015 GMC SUV was traveling south on Route 41 at Deerpath when it struck a Lake County Sheriff's Office squad car that was assisting with traffic control at the initial accident. The deputy was inside the car at the time of the crash and was taken to Lake Forest Hospital for treatment.

Aaron Buckley, 22. (Lake County Police Department)

The driver of the GMC, 22-year-old Aaron Buckley, was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police. He was charged with felony counts of aggravated DUI and unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as a misdemeanor count of DUI, driving a vehicle while uninsured and failure to obey Scott's Law.

Buckley was expected to be taken to the Lake County Jail on Thursday ahead of his initial court appearance.

The identities of the people involved in the initial accident have not yet been released yet and charged are pending, according to officials.