Lake County deputy saves motorcyclist's life after traffic crash, sheriff says

A Lake County Sheriff's deputy saved the life of a motorcyclist who was bleeding heavily after a traffic crash Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Route 176 and Bayonne Avenue in Green Oaks when a Ford transit van and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided.

An investigation revealed a 58-year-old female driver of the Ford was heading eastbound on Route 176 when she tried to turn left onto northbound Bayonne Avenue and crossed into the path of the oncoming Harley-Davidson traveling westbound. The motorcyclist was thrown from their bike as a result of the collision.

Authorities say the motorcyclist, a 55-year-old man from Skokie, was bleeding heavily from his leg after the crash. That's when Deputy Dwight Arrowood applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, saving his life.

The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with critical injuries. The driver and passenger in the Ford were uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.