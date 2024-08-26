Lake County welcomes Illinois’ first courthouse comfort dog

The Brief A new courthouse comfort dog, Desi, is helping alleviate stress for visitors in Lake County's 19th Circuit Court. Desi, a one-year-old Standard Poodle, is the only designated courthouse dog in Illinois, offering support to victims, defendants, and jurors. The dog is available Monday through Friday through a partnership with Canines for Comfort.



Navigating the court system can be daunting, but in Lake County's 19th Circuit Court, some of that stress is being eased by a specialist with four legs and a calming presence.

Desi, a highly-trained one-year-old Standard Poodle, has officially joined the courthouse team, becoming Illinois’ only designated courthouse dog.

Desi's role is to provide comfort to those who might feel anxious or overwhelmed by the legal process.

"When first thing in the morning you see this little muppet face who loves to be petted and is such a calm, good girl, I think it changes your attitude about the start of your experience," said Judge Patricia Fix, Desi's primary handler.

Desi’s presence can make a difference in emotionally charged situations. Judge Fix recalls a recent moment when a woman seeking an order of protection was visibly stressed.

"Desi sat there, and the woman just petted her, and you could see her visibly calm down," Fix said.

Desi is available at the courthouse Monday through Friday, thanks to a partnership with the nonprofit organization Canines for Comfort. She interacts with everyone from children to jurors and is trained to assist in a variety of tasks to ensure the courthouse is a little less intimidating.

When her workday ends, Desi heads home with Judge Fix, who admits that her new role as a dog owner has been transformative.

"It’s my first time owning a dog, so it’s a completely unique experience. She impacts everyone’s lives she comes in contact with, and I think unless you’re a dog owner, you hear it but you don’t understand it."