Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kane County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Eastern Will County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County

Lake County welcomes Illinois’ first courthouse comfort dog

By
Published  August 26, 2024 10:23pm CDT
Waukegan
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois’ first courthouse comfort dog

Desi, a highly-trained one-year-old Standard Poodle, has officially joined the courthouse team, becoming Illinois’ only designated courthouse dog.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Navigating the court system can be daunting, but in Lake County's 19th Circuit Court, some of that stress is being eased by a specialist with four legs and a calming presence.

Desi, a highly-trained one-year-old Standard Poodle, has officially joined the courthouse team, becoming Illinois’ only designated courthouse dog.

Desi's role is to provide comfort to those who might feel anxious or overwhelmed by the legal process.

"When first thing in the morning you see this little muppet face who loves to be petted and is such a calm, good girl, I think it changes your attitude about the start of your experience," said Judge Patricia Fix, Desi's primary handler.

Desi’s presence can make a difference in emotionally charged situations. Judge Fix recalls a recent moment when a woman seeking an order of protection was visibly stressed.

"Desi sat there, and the woman just petted her, and you could see her visibly calm down," Fix said.

Desi is available at the courthouse Monday through Friday, thanks to a partnership with the nonprofit organization Canines for Comfort. She interacts with everyone from children to jurors and is trained to assist in a variety of tasks to ensure the courthouse is a little less intimidating.

When her workday ends, Desi heads home with Judge Fix, who admits that her new role as a dog owner has been transformative.

"It’s my first time owning a dog, so it’s a completely unique experience. She impacts everyone’s lives she comes in contact with, and I think unless you’re a dog owner, you hear it but you don’t understand it."