Lake County drug bust leads to seized firearms, cash and drugs after 6-month investigation

By Cody King
Published  November 22, 2024 4:09pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • A six-month investigation in Lake County led to the seizure of four firearms, drugs, and $5,687 in cash.
    • On Nov. 19, authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 2500 block of Schrage Avenue, confiscating marijuana, THC vape cartridges, psilocybin mushrooms, fentanyl, and firearms.
    • A 24-year-old man was arrested and could face felony charges; the investigation is ongoing.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A six-month investigation into illicit drug dealing in Lake County led to the confiscation of four firearms and a variety of drugs.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Drug Task Force and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant on Nov. 19 at a home in the 2500 block of Schrage Avenue.

During the search, police seized the following items:

  • 6 pounds of vegetative marijuana
  • 2,096 THC vape cartridges
  • 197.2 Psilocybin mushrooms
  • 1.2 grams fentanyl
  • 4 firearms
  • $5,687 US currency
A six-month investigation into illicit drug dealing in Lake County led to the confiscation of four firearms and a variety of drugs. (Lake County Sheriff )

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the confiscated items. Authorities said he could face felony charges.

The investigation is ongoing and further details haven't been released.

