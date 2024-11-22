Lake County drug bust leads to seized firearms, cash and drugs after 6-month investigation
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A six-month investigation into illicit drug dealing in Lake County led to the confiscation of four firearms and a variety of drugs.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department Drug Task Force and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant on Nov. 19 at a home in the 2500 block of Schrage Avenue.
During the search, police seized the following items:
- 6 pounds of vegetative marijuana
- 2,096 THC vape cartridges
- 197.2 Psilocybin mushrooms
- 1.2 grams fentanyl
- 4 firearms
- $5,687 US currency
A 24-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the confiscated items. Authorities said he could face felony charges.
The investigation is ongoing and further details haven't been released.