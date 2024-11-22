Lake County drug bust leads to seized firearms, cash and drugs after 6-month investigation

The Brief A six-month investigation in Lake County led to the seizure of four firearms, drugs, and $5,687 in cash. On Nov. 19, authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 2500 block of Schrage Avenue, confiscating marijuana, THC vape cartridges, psilocybin mushrooms, fentanyl, and firearms. A 24-year-old man was arrested and could face felony charges; the investigation is ongoing.



A six-month investigation into illicit drug dealing in Lake County led to the confiscation of four firearms and a variety of drugs.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Drug Task Force and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant on Nov. 19 at a home in the 2500 block of Schrage Avenue.

During the search, police seized the following items:

6 pounds of vegetative marijuana

2,096 THC vape cartridges

197.2 Psilocybin mushrooms

1.2 grams fentanyl

4 firearms

$5,687 US currency

Image 1 of 6 ▼

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the confiscated items. Authorities said he could face felony charges.

The investigation is ongoing and further details haven't been released.