Lake County man charged with selling fentanyl-laced pills that led to man's death

A Volo man has been charged with drug-induced homicide after allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to a man who died last August in the northwest suburbs.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence on Aug. 11 for a report of a man not breathing. Deputies and paramedics rendered first-aid to the victim who was transported to a McHenry hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The McHenry County Coroner's Office determined the man died due to fentanyl.

Investigators learned the victim had recently purchased pill from 29-year-old Jerry Gray at a local gas station, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The pills were found inside the victim's room and tested positive for fentanyl.

On Thursday, Gray was arrested at a gas station in the 31700 block of North Route 12 in Volo. He was charged with drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony.

"We continue to see the horrific impacts of fentanyl and other deadly drugs in our region, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will continue aggressively investigating drug traffickers, holding them accountable," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "I am extremely proud of the hard work of our deputies and detectives investigating this case and holding the drug dealer accountable for his part in causing this man’s death."