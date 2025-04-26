Illinois hit-and-run suspect captured after fleeing crash scene, sheriff says

The driver who allegedly caused a serious crash with injuries in north suburban Lake County on Friday was arrested after he fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The crash happened near the intersection of North Avenue and West Mawman Avenue in Beach Park around 3:30 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

What we know:

Gilberto Santiago Jr., 43, was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on North Avenue and veered into the southbound lane. His car hit a Nissan Versa, driven by a 70-year-old woman from Zion.

Gilberto Santiago Jr.

The crash caused the rear door to open, and the backseat passenger of the Mitsubishi to fall out of the car. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that four of the five occupants of the Mitsubishi had fled on foot. They established a perimeter and searched for Santiago and the others.

With help from a Waukegan police K9 team and a Libertyville police drone operator, officers found Santiago and one of the other passengers. Both were uninjured. The other two individuals who fled were not found.

The sheriff’s office said Santiago appeared "heavily intoxicated" and was taken to the Lake County Jail.

He was charged with aggravated DUI, driving with a revoked license, aggravated DUI with a revoked license, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

What's next:

Santiago was expected to remain in jail pending an initial court hearing on Saturday.