Lake County inmate charged with attacking and injuring corrections officer

A Lake County corrections officer was injured last week when an inmate attacked him as he was being taken to court.

The officer was assigned to transport Jim Ayala, 21, to court on March 1 when he attacked the officer as he opened Ayala's holding cell, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

Ayala, of Waukegan, attempted to take a Taser from the officer's belt, but the officer was able to secure the device in its holster, the sheriff's office said.

Ayala grabbed a spare cartridge that was connected to the Taser and threw it at the officer's head before running away, but another corrections officer tackled him shortly after, according to officials.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

During the scuffle, the corrections officer sustained an injury to his knee, the sheriff's office said. The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Jim Ayala, 21. (Lake County sheriff's office)

Ayala has been charged with three new felony charges including attempt to disarm a corrections officer, resisting a corrections officer causing injury and aggravated assault, the statement said. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of escaping control of a corrections officer.

"This is yet another example of the everyday dangers our correctional officers face. Something as simple as transporting an inmate to a court hearing resulted in the inmate cowardly attacking," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. "Now, the inmate faces numerous additional years in prison for his foolish actions."

His bond was increased from $50,000 to $250,000 for the new charges, officials said. Ayala was initially being held on domestic battery charges and resisting a peace officer in connection with an incident on Feb. 15.

He was due to appear in court again Tuesday.