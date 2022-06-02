Lake County K9 apprehends 9 offenders in 24 hours: 'He loves the job'

It was a busy day on the job for a K9 deputy in Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff canine recently apprehended nine people in a 24-hour period earlier this week.

"He's well-trained, and he loves the job. He's trained to use his nose to scent people — whether that be by tracking, smelling the ground, or air-scenting — smelling the air to locate individuals in a scent-specific way. So, he can smell a vehicle that they were in or an article that they've touched," said Deputy John Forlenza, talking about his partner, Dax, the German Shepherd.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Dax set a record for the number of arrests in one day.