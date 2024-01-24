Meet Grip: Lake County unveils newest cyber crimes K9 investigator

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office welcomed their newest member this week!

His name is Grip, and he is a K9 Program Investigator in the Cyber Crimes Unit.

Grip has already been putting his nose to the grindstone and sniffing out clues for investigators. He has also been formally sworn in.

"It is so important, so important that we invest in every type of tool possible and to have a living, breathing, adorable tool to add to our hard drives and our devices in our Cyber Lab is incredibly exciting," said Eric Rinehart, Lake County State's Attorney.

Grip's specialty is finding electronic devices like cell phones and laptops.

The electronics he finds will then be examined in Lake County's Cyber Lab, where evidence on those devices is retrieved.