Lake County K9s dominate multi-state competition in Michigan

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is proudly boasting some highly skilled canine teams that recently secured top honors in a multi-state competition.

Dax and Zeus, alongside their handlers, showcased their exceptional abilities in a contest involving 32 teams from different regions, held in Michigan.

Dax achieved impressive success, clinching first place in five distinct categories, which include Obedience, Article Search, Suspect Search, Tracking, and Cadaver Detection. Additionally, Dax secured the third position in Criminal Apprehension.

Zeus clinched second place in various categories, including Article Search, Suspect Search, Tracking, and Cadaver Detection.

"We have amazing K9 teams at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office! Our ten canine teams are truly an incredible asset to Lake County. Their talents were again proven by the success of Deputy Forlenza/K9 Dax and Deputy Harris/K9 Zeus at the USPCA Regional Certification. I could not be prouder of Deputies Forlenza, Harris, and their K9 partners!" Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement.