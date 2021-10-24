Lake County man operating riding mower critically injured after being struck by vehicle

A 62-year-old man who was operating a riding mower was struck by a vehicle in Unincorporated Lake Villa Saturday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a traffic crash at Route 59 and Amber Way.

Upon arrival, deputies found one person critically injured.

According to preliminary information, the man was operating a Craftsman riding mower on Route 59 in an area that is unlit.

No lights were activated on the mower, and the man was wearing dark colored clothing, authorities said.

A 40-year-old Spring Grove woman who was driving a 2010 Ford Escape struck the riding mower.

The driver of the Ford and three children inside the vehicle were uninjured, authorities said.

The man riding the mower sustained critical, life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.