Lake County officials warn resident about misleading lien notices

The Lake County Clerk's Office is warning residents about misleading lien notices making the rounds.

They say the letters look official and claim there's been a lien put on the resident's property.

These letters typically look like they were sent from an official government office with names such as "Lake County Public Judgment Record."

The letters involve false information and charge higher prices than the Lake County Clerk's Office would for services.

Example of fake Lien Notice making the rounds in Lake County.

Officials recommend contacting their office if you have any questions about the legitimacy of a letter.