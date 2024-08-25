Expand / Collapse search
3 shot at suburban Park City McDonald's Drive-Thru

By Maggie Duly
Published  August 25, 2024 10:48am CDT
Lake County
FOX 32 Chicago

PARK CITY, Ill. - Three men were wounded in a shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru in Lake County Sunday morning. 

Park City police officers were called to the restaurant located at 3249 Belvidere Road around 1:25 a.m. for reports of a shooting. 

The victims, whose ages were not specified, were shot while standing at the drive-up window. They were taken to an area hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

Police are searching for three male suspects who followed the victims to the McDonald's before the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Park City Police Department. The investigation remains ongoing. 