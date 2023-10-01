Lake County Sheriff investigates deadly head-on crash

A dump truck and a pickup truck collided head on in unincorporated Lake Bluff Saturday morning leaving one driver dead.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at 9:20 a.m. near Route 43 and Muir Avenue.

A 21-year-old man from Round Lake Beach was driving a Mack semi truck with a loaded trailer northbound on Route 43. A 36-year-old man from Wadsworth was traveling southbound on the same roadway in a Toyota Tacoma.

Investigators say the driver of the Toyota drifted into the northbound lanes and struck the semi truck head on.

Both vehicles rolled following the crash.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Mack was uninjured.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and is scheduling an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.