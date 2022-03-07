Lake County Sheriff's Department asking kids to name two new K9 officers

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is asking kids to name two new recruits.

They are the latest K-9 officers hitting the streets.

Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade can submit two name suggestions on the Lake County Sheriff's website.

The new canine officers are male German Shepherds between 18 and 24 months old.

In the past, the names selected were Dax, Duke, Dano, Boomer and Reiker.

The canine’s handlers will make the final pick of the names submitted.

There’s a special prize for the winning students.

"We're going to invite them to a swearing-in ceremony where they're going to get to meet the canine that they had the opportunity to name. So it will be exciting for them," said Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

The deadline for submission is 12 p.m. on March 25.

Students can submit names here.