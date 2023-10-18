Lake County Sheriff's K9 Axel suits up in newly donated body armor

article

Lake County K9 Officer Axel will be sporting a new, custom bullet and stab proof vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Axel’s vest was sponsored by ELCO Mutual Life and Annuity of Lake Bluff, IL and embroidered with the sentiment "Gifted by ELCO Mutual."

The lifesaving body armor crafted for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 5,289 vests to K9s in all 50 states. In total, $6.9 million worth of gear has been distributed made possible by both private and corporate donations.

"We are so grateful for this generous donation," Sheriff John Idleburg. "This donation allows us to save the money we would have used for the vest and instead use it for other purposes to support our Canine Unit. We are fortunate to be part of such a generous community."

The program is available to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.