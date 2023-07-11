Lake County's boil order lifted as water samples confirm absence of bacteria

Residents in Lake County can now breathe a sigh of relief as the boil water order has been officially lifted.

Aqua Illinois, the water company serving the area, received test results from a laboratory confirming that the water samples were free of bacteria.

The boil order impacted about 1,200 homes. It was put into place after a heavy rainstorm led to water main breaks.

Residents can now resume their normal water usage without the need for boiling or any additional precautions.

In response to this incident, Aqua Illinois and Lake County officials will be convening to discuss measures to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future. The focus will be on ensuring a reliable and consistent water supply for the community.