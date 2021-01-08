Lake-effect snow to move through Chicago area Friday

A burst of lake-effect snow is expected push through the Chicago area Friday, reducing visibility as the plume moves south throughout the afternoon.

No accumulation is expected, but cold surfaces could become slushy, according to the National Weather Service.

The main effect of the snow will be reduced visibility, which could be limited to two miles to a half mile, forecasters said.

The forecast at O’Hare International Airport calls for a 20% chance of flurries throughout the day.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

The weekend should be mostly cloudy with daily high temperatures in the low to mid-30s, according to the weather service’s forecast.

Advertisement

Monday, however, is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 31 degrees.