Lake Forest dog park shooting: 1 in custody

The Brief A person was shot in the abdomen Sunday evening at the Prairie Wolf Forest Preserve Dog Park in Lake Forest. Police took the suspected shooter into custody without incident and recovered the weapon. Authorities say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.



Dog park shooting

What we know:

Officers were called to the park at 1917 S. Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting. One person suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken by the Lake Forest Fire Department to Advocate Condell Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the gun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

The Lake Forest Police Department is assisting the Lake County Forest Preserve Police with the investigation, which officials said appears to be an isolated incident between two people.

Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community.

What we don't know:

No information was given about the condition of the victim. Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.