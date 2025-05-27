Lake Forest rollover crash leaves 3 hurt, major delays, police say

A serious rollover crash in north suburban Lake Forest left three people hurt and major delays.

Police responded to the crash on Route 41 north of Deerpath Road around 2 a.m.

What we know:

The car reportedly left the roadway, rolled through trees and landed near freight tracks.

Route 41 was closed northbound at Route 60. Police say drivers should expect major delays as they investigate.

Waukegan Road or Interstate 94 can be used as northbound alternatives, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.