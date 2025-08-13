Lake in the Hills fire displaces family, injures one and damages neighboring home

The Brief A townhouse fire Wednesday evening in the 2200 block of Daybreak Drive in Lake in the Hills displaced a family of four and left one person with minor burns. The fire began at the back of the home, spreading to the second floor and attic; the house was deemed a total loss, while a neighboring home sustained minimal smoke damage. Firefighters rescued a dog from an adjoining home; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



An individual was injured with minor burns and a family was displaced in Lake in the Hills fire on Wednesday, according to the Huntley Fire District.

What we know:

Around 5:38 p.m., firefighters responded to a townhouse fire in the 2200 block of Daybreak Drive.

An investigation revealed the fire started in the back of the home and had spread to the second floor and attic. Officials confirmed all occupants made it out safely, but the home was deemed a total loss. A family of two adults and two children were displaced.

One individual at the scene had minor burn injuries.

When firefighters were checking neighboring homes to see if the fire had extended, they rescued a dog. The adjourning home was left with minimal smoke damage.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The investigation is still ongoing.