Teen swimmer dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Evanston

The Brief A 17-year-old boy died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Evanston’s Lighthouse Beach Wednesday night. Fire crews, rescue boats, a drone and a Coast Guard helicopter were involved in the search.



A 17-year-old boy died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan near Lighthouse Beach on Wednesday night after going underwater near the beach’s break wall.

What we know:

Emergency crews were dispatched around 8:51 p.m. and arrived within minutes, launching a full water rescue response. A drone equipped with infrared technology was deployed, and rescue boats from Evanston and neighboring agencies, along with a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, assisted in the search.

Fire officials said the victim was located about 30 yards off the break wall at 9:27 p.m., roughly 35 minutes after the initial call. He was given advanced life support on shore before being taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Sameer Quadri of Skokie.

The incident briefly escalated to a Box Alarm, prompting help from nearby fire departments, but the response was scaled back once the victim was found.

Evanston officials emphasized that all city beaches were closed Wednesday under red flag conditions, with swimming advisories in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. They urged the public to obey beach flag warnings and advisories for their safety.