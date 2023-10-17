Pedestrian fatally struck while trying to cross DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A pedestrian was struck and killed while trying to cross all lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, causing major backups during the Tuesday morning commute.

Police said two men, whose ages were unknown, were trying to cross the roadway without using a crosswalk when one of them was struck by a BMWX-3 that was traveling southbound in the 600 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The man who was struck was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where hewas pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office. The second pedestrian was not injured.

The 63-year-old man who was driving the BMW remained at the scene. He was not injured in the crash but was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for "panic symptoms," police said.

The southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive were closed at Chestnut Street as CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit looks into the crash.