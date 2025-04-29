Lake Shore Drive crash: Woman killed, man hospitalized after car hits tree

The Brief A black sedan crashed into a tree in the 2900 block of S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday afternoon. An 18-year-old driver was critically injured and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A female passenger died at the scene; Major Accidents detectives are investigating.



A crash Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive left one person dead and another critically injured, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Just before 5 p.m., a black sedan traveling southbound in the 2900 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive lost control and struck a tree.

Crash on Lake Shore Drive

The vehicle was driven by an 18-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A female passenger in the car also suffered injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released her name.

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents unit.