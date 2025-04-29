Lake Shore Drive crash: Woman killed, man hospitalized after car hits tree
CHICAGO - A crash Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive left one person dead and another critically injured, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Just before 5 p.m., a black sedan traveling southbound in the 2900 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive lost control and struck a tree.
Crash on Lake Shore Drive
The vehicle was driven by an 18-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
A female passenger in the car also suffered injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released her name.
What's next:
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents unit.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.