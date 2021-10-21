Lake Shore Drive officially renamed Jean-Baptiste Pointe Dusable Lake Shore Drive

City council members went back and forth on the renaming of Lake Shore Drive for quite some time.

Some members believe the name was too iconic to change, while others say the change is a step in the right direction.

Moving forward, Lake Shore Drive will now be known as Jean-Baptiste Pointe Dusable Lake Shore Drive.

Mayor Lightfoot was joined by city leaders Thursday outside of Buckingham Fountain and said the renaming recognizes and honors the contributions of black residents, especially those who are Haitian.

Dusable is regarded as the first permanent settler in what would later be known as Chicago.

He was born in Haiti in 1745, and is believed to have lived at the mouth of the Chicago River in 1790.

Alderman David Moore of the 17th Ward championed the effort.

The Chicago Department of Transportation installed new signs along the roadway Thursday from Hayes Drive to Hollywood Avenue.

The nearly 90 signs cost just under $500,000.

Those who have followed this story closely will recall Mayor Lightfoot initially opposed the renaming.

After a compromise to still keep Lake Shore Drive part of the name, Lightfoot then announced a $40 million investment into a park, river walk and statues all in honor of Dusable.