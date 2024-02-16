Lake Shore Drive crash leaves 1 seriously hurt

A crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive sent one person to the hospital Friday morning near the Loop.

The crash happened between two cars around 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and Monroe Drive, according to fire officials.

One person was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were listed in serious condition. Another person refused treatment at the scene.

Just before 6 a.m., all lanes on Lake Shore Drive were cleared and reopened to traffic.

No further information was provided.