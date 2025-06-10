Lake View area hit with several armed robberies overnight

The Brief Four people were robbed within about 35 minutes late Monday night in Chicago’s Lake View area. In each case, victims were approached by two male offenders, some armed with guns, and were forced to hand over their belongings. No injuries were reported, and police have not said if the incidents are connected.



Four people were robbed in roughly half an hour overnight near Lake View on Chicago's North Side.

Lake View robberies

What we know:

The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Broadway. Police said a 47-year-old woman was walking when two suspects approached her and forcibly took her belongings before running away.

Just 15 minutes later, a 23-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 2800 block of North Pine Grove Avenue. Police said two suspects, one armed with a gun, demanded her property. She complied, and the suspects fled in a white SUV.

At 11:51 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was robbed in the 700 block of West Roscoe Street. According to police, two male offenders displayed firearms and took her belongings before leaving the scene in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The final robbery happened just after midnight in the 2300 block of North Sheffield Avenue. Police said a 20-year-old man was approached by two armed suspect who exited a white SUV and demanded his property. The man complied and the suspects fled in the same SUV.

No one was injured in the robberies.

Area Three detectives are investigating each of the incidents. Police have not said whether they believe the robberies were connected.