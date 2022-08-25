Lake View church says 2 women vandalized building due to pro-choice message

Two women were caught on video vandalizing a church in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood Wednesday night.

The video shows the women damaging a sign and throwing what the church says were rocks at the building. Police say the suspects broke a stain glass picture as a result of their actions.

"We will not be intimidated by individuals damaging our property," said Rev. Jason Lydon, the minister of Second Unitarian Church of Chicago.

Church officials believe the women vandalized the building because of the church's pro-choice message. The church has a sign posted outside that reads, "We support abortion on demand without apology."

The sign has been posted since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"We know that pregnant people deserve to have autonomy over their body. This act of property destruction is intended to silence us and create fear. We will not be afraid and we will not be quiet. Abortion access is under attack and we will use our voice to speak out," Rev. Lydon said.

At one point in the video, one of the women can be heard saying, "I sent a message."

"It’s sad and infuriating to experience this violent response to our support for women," said Christy Grant, Chair of the Board. "Still, in these heated political times, we have chosen to side with love and use our voice for justice."

The church is hosting a rally in support of reproductive justice on Sunday, September 4, at noon.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the suspects are not in custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.