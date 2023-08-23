Lake View restaurant seeks smash-and-grab suspects after second theft in 6 months

A Lake View restaurant was burglarized for the second time in six months Tuesday morning.

Dear Margaret, located at 2965 North Lincoln Avenue, was broken into at 1:45 a.m.

Video from the business' surveillance camera shows at least three offenders gain entry after one of them smashes the front door glass.

The business' chefs and crew took to Instagram Tuesday to say they would be cashless until further notice and likely indefinitely. The post said nothing but cash was stolen.

The restaurant will be closed Wednesday and should be up and running by Thursday at 5 p.m.

Dear Margaret staff claims several other businesses in the area were targeted around the same time that morning.

There have been no reports of anyone in custody for the break in.