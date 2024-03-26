3 teens allegedly robbed two women in Lake View after implying they had weapons

Three teens were arrested after allegedly robbing two women in Lake View Monday night.

A 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have all been charged with two felony counts of aggravated robbery.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, the three teens allegedly implied they had weapons and took property from two women, a 31-year-old and a 23-year-old, in the 3200 block of North Halsted and in the 400 block of West Roscoe.

Officers responded within minutes and arrested the three juveniles in the 3200 block of North Broadway.

No additional information was made available.